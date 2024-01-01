English
First Halal School Lunches Introduced in Two East Japan Towns

Shafaqna English- Two towns in Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan have introduced Halal lunches at elementary and junior high schools for the first time, catering to Muslim students who previously had to bring their own meals, according to Mainichi.

The initiative aims to promote inclusivity and awareness of global dietary practices. On Sept. 4, a Halal menu, including squid tempura and miso soup, was served to 23 students.

This move marks a step towards greater diversity, with plans to offer halal meals regularly and consider options for other dietary needs, like veganism.

Source: Mainichi

www.shafaqna.com

