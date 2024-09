Shafaqna English- Israeli air strikes on “humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza’s al-Mawasi killed at least 40 people on Tuesday, local health authorities said.

The strikes targeted at least 20 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the coastal area near the city of Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses told AFP that at least five rockets fell in the area, with emergency services saying the strikes created craters up to nine metres deep.

Sources: Middle East Eye

