Report: Wealthy countries silence climate protests while promoting rights

Shafaqna English- Wealthy, democratic countries in the Global North are increasingly using harsh and punitive measures to silence climate protests, even as they criticize similar tactics used by authorities in the Global South, according to a Climate Rights International report.

The report highlighted the severe treatment of climate activists in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK, and the US, including long prison sentences, preventive detention, and harassment. This crackdown is seen as a violation of the government’s obligations to uphold basic rights such as freedom of expression, assembly, and association.

Despite their strong criticism of restrictive regimes in developing countries, these same governments often employ restrictive laws and police action to quell protests at home.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

