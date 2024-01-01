Researchs: Afghanistan is worst country for women

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan under Taliban rule is the worst country for women, according to research from the Georgetown Institute for Women Peace and Security (GIWPS) and the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO).

Similar reports from various organizations, all depicting Afghan women’s situation as dire.

In the past three years, women and girls have been deprived of every basic right necessary for survival. The Taliban’s misogyny is so extreme that one member declared that women’s voices should be silenced because they tempt men.

Ask any Afghan girl, whether she’s twelve or sixty, about life under the Taliban, or visit the impoverished provinces where the worst human rights abuses occur. The situation is catastrophic, and the violations against women are inhumane. Over the past three years, countless girls in these areas have fallen victim to child marriage. Many have been forcibly married to Taliban fighters, while others have faced execution for crimes they did not commit. Some were stoned to death secretly, without any legal process. Women like Qadria had their fates publicized, but no one knows where they ended up or how they suffered before their deaths.

