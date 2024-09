Shafaqna English- More than 2,700 traffic incidents have occurred in Afghanistan in the past six months, resulting in over 1,200 deaths, the General Directorate of Traffic has reported.

According to officials at the General Directorate of Traffic, these incidents have also resulted in more than 4,000 injuries.

Non-compliance with traffic laws, excessive speed, and driving by underage individuals are cited as reasons for the increase in traffic incidents in Afghanistan.

Sources: Tolo News

