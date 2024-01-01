Sources: Iraq striving to create new educational opportunities for its people

Shafaqna English- In Iraq, illiteracy remains a persistent issue, with millions affected, but this country is striving to restore its former strengths and create new opportunities for its people.



Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for Iraq’s Ministry of Planning, noted that while there are no updated statistics, ongoing socio-economic surveys will soon provide fresh insights into illiteracy rates and other related factors. “Previous indicators suggest that the illiteracy rate stands at around 12.7% for those aged 15 and above across Iraq, with a higher rate among females (21%) compared to males (12%),” Al-Hindawi told Shafaq News.

He added that the current rate marks an improvement from a decade ago when illiteracy reached 20%. “This decline is attributed to government initiatives over the past few years, which have nearly eradicated illiteracy in state institutions. Additionally, literacy centers have been established by the Ministry of Education to teach older adults.” With ongoing efforts, Al-Hindawi expected Iraq’s illiteracy rate to decrease to its lowest levels in the next decade.

