Archbishop of Vienna calls for “fraternal rapprochement” with Islam

Shafaqna English- Echoing Pope Francis, Archbishop of Vienna called for “fraternal rapprochement” with Islam, a fast-growing religion on the Europe.

We should accept the decline of Europe, said the senior Catholic cleric in Austria, the Catholic News Agency reported on Tuesday.

In 20 years, the European population will not be the same as it is today, and it is already not the same as it was 50 years ago, Christoph Schonborn, Archbishop of Vienna, told Famille Chretienne (Christian Family), a French Christian magazine, in an interview.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com