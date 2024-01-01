English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Whats your Why ? Fulfill Your Potential

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Whats your Why ? “Fulfill Your Potential”- Episode 1, talked by Doctor Mawjee.

Doctor Mawjee emphasizes the importance of self-awareness and understanding your strengths and passions to live a fulfilling life. It differentiates between passion (what you love and are good at) and potential (what you love but aren’t yet good at), encouraging people to focus on these areas rather than trying to fix their weaknesses. The story of Steve Jobs illustrates the power of knowing one’s purpose and unique skills, like how Jobs played the “orchestra” of talents around him. Ultimately, the most important day in life is when you discover your “why,” as it unlocks your full potential and purpose.

Part of serie: Whats your Why ?

