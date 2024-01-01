Borrell: EU fears West Bank becoming a new Gaza

Shafaqna English- The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, warns that escalating violence in the occupied West Bank risks turning it into ‘a new Gaza’.

Violence in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967 and is separated from the Gaza Strip by Israeli territory, has flared since Israel’s war on the enclave in October last year.

Borrell said Israel was opening “a new front… with a clear objective: to turn the West Bank into a new Gaza — in rising violence, delegitimising the Palestinian Authority and stimulating provocations to react forcefully.”

Israel was also “not shying away from saying to the face of the world that the only way to reach a peaceful settlement is to annex the occupied West Bank and Gaza,” Borrell added at a ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo.

Sources: New Arab

