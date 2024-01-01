79th session of UN’s General Assembly opens with priority on resolving conflicts

Shafaqna English- The 79th session of the UN’s General Assembly opened on Tuesday (10 Sep 2024) with preventing and resolving conflicts as one of its main priorities.

Dennis Francis, President of the 78th General Assembly, handed over the gavel to his successor, Philemon Yang.

Yang, Cameroon’s candidate, who was elected as president of the 79th General Assembly in June, took the oath and assumed office.

Saying that his main priority would be sustainable economic growth, Yang also noted that another priority is peace and security.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com