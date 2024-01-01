English
International Shia News Agency
CAIR: Hate crimes against Muslims in Chicago rise by almost 200 percent since 7 October

Shafaqna English- Hate crimes against Muslims and Palestinians in Chicago have risen by 196 percent since 7 October, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Chicago branch (CAIR). Speaking to Anadolu, an official at the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Chicago branch (CAIR) said the growing number is “raising concerns”.

Maggie Slavin, operations manager at CAIR-Chicago, said incidents are happening in places of work, schools and public spaces, with many facing consequences for expressing their pro-Palestine views.

While some police departments have been cooperative, Slavin says their response to the increase in hate crimes is “uncertain”, and some require persistent chase-ups.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

