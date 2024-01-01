English
Al Mayadeen: Trump-Harris debate was marked by numerous false statements

Shafaqna English- During the heated debate, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris called each other out and made many false statements, some of which were debunked by NBC’s fact-checkers.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President debated intensely in their first presidential debate of the 2024 race, criticizing each other’s policies and proposals. The debate, held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, was marked by numerous false statements.

During the debate, former President Donald Trump called out Vice President Kamala Harris, saying “Her father’s a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well.”

However, according to NBC’s fact checker, three former students of Professor Donald Harris, who are now economists, told NBC News that they disagree with the assertion that Harris’ father is a Marxist.

Trump claimed that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”

Based on the NBC fact checker, in 2019, Harris supported access to gender transition treatment for federal prisoners and detainees, according to a response to an ACLU questionnaire.

