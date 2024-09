Shafaqna English- An Arab ministerial meeting opened in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Tuesday to discuss ways to end Israeli war on Gaza.

Addressing the meeting, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for halting the Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “unwilling to agree to a cease-fire in Gaza,” he said.

“There is no choice but to halt the war,” he added.

