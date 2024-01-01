[Video] Looking again at Islam and women

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” in season 4 on the topic of: “Looking again at Islam and women”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam with Dr Chris Hewer – Season 4 | Episode 8



(see also: Building a Just Society, Part One: “The family as the basis of society,” and Standing before God, Part Seven: “Modesty: the special character of a Muslim”) The first human beings (male and female) were created from a single entity (nafs) [Q.4:1] and all human beings are equal [Q. 49:13]. The Qur’an is guidance for all humankind without distinction. Although Muhammad was a man, his exalted nature is not in his maleness but in his humanity, he is al-insan al-kamil, the Perfect Human Being.

As such, he is the guide for all human beings on the path that leads to Paradise. God is neither male nor female; God is above such things. God is transcendent, beyond our world, therefore God does not speak earthly languages as we do, rather God is exalted beyond all such limitations [Q. 112:4]. We can talk of God “speaking” the word or speech of God (kalam allah) but we cannot adequately understand or articulate what that means.

However, we now come against a problem: when God wants to communicate to human beings through revelation, God has to express that communication in a form that human beings can understand. This requires the use of human languages with all their limitations. The use of human language is a necessary consequence of God’s revealing the Book of God to the peoples of the earth.

In the case of the Qur’an, it was conveyed to the Prophet in the language that he understood [Q. 12:2; 41:44; 43:3]. Arabic, like many other languages, uses male personal pronouns when it speaks of God; “He created the heavens and the earth.” It also uses the masculine form to speak of both male and female human beings unless it is clearly addressing just males or just females, therefore the language “looks masculine.”

After the first few decades of Islam, when women were prominent in preserving the text of the Qur’an, passing on the teachings of Muhammad, and helping the leaders to interpret the customary practice of the Prophet, men became dominant in Qur’anic commentary, systematising the Hadith collections, and drawing up the shari’a. This meant that, consciously or not, these key documents of Islam were written from a male perspective. These men were writing in societies that were male-centred in their public, official, economic and legal aspects.

This colouring needs to be scrutinised to ensure that the spirit of Islam has not been clouded by being viewed through a male lens. It is a common feature that ideals in any system can be distorted into realities that fall far short of them. It also has to be admitted as a general norm that men have used religion as a way to control women. One of the best means to do this has been to reserve to men access to education in the religious sciences so that women hear from men what the religion teaches rather than being able to access and research it for themselves.

Modern feminist historians will tell us that it is a norm that after a major breakthrough in the condition of women has been achieved by a revolutionary teacher it only takes a few generations before the male centred customs return to dominate the picture. This is especially important in the history of Islam because, for most people, the thing that shapes their Islamic way of life is the shari’a rather than the primal texts of the Qur’an and Hadith.

The shari’a was drawn up by men. Women had little or no access to education in Muslim societies, just like other societies, until the last century. Since then, we have seen a growing tide of Muslim women coming to command the necessary academic tools to access the sources and scholarly heritage of Islam. Not surprisingly, they have contributed new insights and have questioned some of the received reading of the past.

Some male scholars have likewise realised that they need to examine their assumptions afresh and have thus critically re-examined things that their forefathers took for granted. One bright light on the horizon is the large number of women who are now enrolled as students in many universities and centres of higher learning in the Muslim world and in western countries.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

www.shafaqna.com