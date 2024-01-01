Iran president visit Iraq on 1st official trip

Shafaqna English-Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.
Masoud Pezeshkian has been officially welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the Baghdad International Airport.
In his first official meeting, Pezeshkian met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.
He then sat down with al-Sudani to discuss regional developments, including the Israeli genocide in Gaza, as well as mutual cooperation in various sectors, especially security and trade. The two proceeded to hold a joint press conference after their meeting.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the urgent need for implementing security cooperation agreements between the Islamic Republic and Iraq.
In a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Wednesday, he stated that such measures are essential to combat terrorism and adversaries that have previously targeted the stability and security of the region.
Prime Minister Al-Sudani echoed Pezeshkian’s sentiments, calling the relationship between Iran and Iraq deep-rooted and historic. He said the geographical proximity of the two countries could serve as a catalyst for further strengthening bilateral ties.
Al-Sudani also acknowledged the importance of the newly-signed agreements, viewing them as a foundation for future cooperation.
He expressed gratitude to Iran for its assistance in facilitating gas purchases from Turkmenistan, despite the ongoing challenges posed by international sanctions against Tehran.
Additionally, the Iraqi prime minister said that both governments opposed any extension of the war in Gaza into other parts of the region.
“We have talked a lot about the importance of stability; this stability is threatened by the Zionist aggression in Gaza,” al-Sudani noted.
14 cooperation documents signed
A total of 14 cooperation documents were signed in various economic, commercial, cultural and social fields by the officials of the two countries on Wednesday.
The cooperation documents were signed in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital today.
The Iraqi Prime Minister’s office, by publishing a statement and photos of the signing ceremony of cooperation documents, announced that these documents are in the fields of training specialist forces, sports and youth, cultural and artistic exchanges and historical monuments, education, media, communications, sending convoys, religious tourism, agriculture and natural resources, post office, social support, training of technical-engineering forces, upgrading the level of skilled labor forces and finally cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries.
