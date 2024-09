China Targets Muslim Malaysian Tourists with Halal-Friendly Xinjiang Travel Packages

Shafaqna English- China is promoting halal-friendly tourism to Muslim-majority Malaysia, offering travel packages to regions like Xinjiang and Ningxia, according to The Star.

Despite international concerns about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Malaysia’s tourism industry is supporting this effort. The aim is to boost post-pandemic tourism while enhancing China-Malaysia ties.

Demand for Muslim-friendly travel packages has increased, driven by expanded halal options and eased visa regulations. However, human rights activists criticize China’s efforts as an attempt to mask abuses in Xinjiang.

Source: The Star

