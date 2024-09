Shafaqna English- Some Shafaqna exclusive photos from the martyrdom mourning ceremony of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS) held near his shrine in Samarra.

Also, since a few days ago, Hussaini’s processions moved to the holy city of Samarra to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS), carrying a symbolic coffin for him, and attended the mourning ceremony on the night of his martyrdom.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

