English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Gaza: Difficult night in Jabalia as Israel continues genocide

0

Shafaqna English- The Israel continues its genocide against the Gaza Strip, focusing its attacks in the early hours of the 342nd day on the outskirts of Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp.

In the Jabalia camp, located in the northern part of the Strip, three people were killed, according to initial reports, by an Israeli airstrike on a residential house.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation’s aircraft targeted the camp, coinciding with renewed artillery shelling on its eastern areas.

Additionally, the Israeli occupation’s artillery targeted the Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza City, while Israeli naval vessels fired toward the southwestern beaches of the city.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Cairo: Arab ministerial meeting to discuss ways to end Israeli war on Gaza

leila yazdani

Borrell: EU fears West Bank becoming a new Gaza

leila yazdani

Massive Israeli strike on Gaza’s ‘humanitarian zone’

leila yazdani

Borrell at Rafah: EU ready to deploy ‘staff’ on Palestinian side to open border

leila yazdani

Gaza: Two hospitals to stop functioning within 48 hours due to lack of fuel

nafiseh yazdani

New school year starts in deprived occupied West Bank-Gaza for 2nd year

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.