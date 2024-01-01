Gaza: Difficult night in Jabalia as Israel continues genocide

Shafaqna English- The Israel continues its genocide against the Gaza Strip, focusing its attacks in the early hours of the 342nd day on the outskirts of Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp.

In the Jabalia camp, located in the northern part of the Strip, three people were killed, according to initial reports, by an Israeli airstrike on a residential house.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation’s aircraft targeted the camp, coinciding with renewed artillery shelling on its eastern areas.

Additionally, the Israeli occupation’s artillery targeted the Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza City, while Israeli naval vessels fired toward the southwestern beaches of the city.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

