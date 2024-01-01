MEE: Twenty-three years after 9/11, Muslim victims of USA violence deserve justice

Shafaqna English- Muslims targeted in the war on terror after 9/11 have found no mechanism to address crimes perpetrated against them, much less any frame that acknowledges their victimisation. The world that Muslims have come to understand under the guise of the war on terror is one marked by unabated and unaccountable state violence propelled by entrenched and rampant Islamophobia.

These violent measures have only escalated in the last 23 years of the war on terror. From militarism and warfare to draconian immigration policies, surveillance, federal terrorism prosecutions, and detention and torture, this war has almost exclusively targeted Muslims.

In Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen – four Muslim-majority countries – the war on terror has led to a death toll of between 4.5 and 4.7 million people.