MEE: Twenty-three years after 9/11, Muslim victims of USA violence deserve justice

Muslims targeted in the war on terror after 9/11 have found no mechanism to address crimes perpetrated against them, much less any frame that acknowledges their victimisation.
The world that Muslims have come to understand under the guise of the war on terror is one marked by unabated and unaccountable state violence propelled by entrenched and rampant Islamophobia.
These violent measures have only escalated in the last 23 years of the war on terror. From militarism and warfare to draconian immigration policies, surveillance, federal terrorism prosecutions, and detention and torture, this war has almost exclusively targeted Muslims.
In Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen – four Muslim-majority countries – the war on terror has led to a death toll of between 4.5 and 4.7 million people.
Nine days after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, then-President George W Bush gave a speech to a joint session of Congress, announcing the launch of the war on terror.
He emphatically delivered his speech, asserting that “whether we bring our enemies to justice, or justice to our enemies, justice will be done”. Careful to convey a narrative of the US as a blameless victim, Bush left the notion of “justice” undefined.
Despite the ambiguity and nonsensical declaration of a war on terror, legal scholar Frederic Megret notes that the concept has “provided a consistent discursive anchor for a range of violent practices across time and space”. And instead of marking a specific period in history, it became “a way of understanding the world”.
The actions that the US took in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to “combat terrorism” – from legislating unfettered warfare across the globe through the Authorisation of the Use of Military Force joint resolution and passing the Patriot Act to giving broad surveillance powers to the government, launching a war on Afghanistan, and signing a military order that authorised military commissions with different standards of rules for those detained in brutal prisons from Guantanamo to Abu Ghraib and CIA black sites.
