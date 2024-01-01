English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Daesh attack in Afghanistan kills more than a dozen Shias

0

Shafaqna English- A attack by Daesh terrorists in central Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of several civilians, primarily targeting Shia Hazaras who had gathered to welcome pilgrims returning from Karbala.

The attack took place in the Karyudal area, located on the border between Daykundi and Ghor provinces on Thursday.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the group, killing at least 14 people and injuring four others, according to local sources. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attackers reportedly stopped a bus carrying the victims and, under the guise of taking photographs, opened fire on them.

The victims were residents of Daykundi province’s Sang Takht district, who had traveled to meet relatives returning from the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Sources: Tribune

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Traffic incidents claim over 1200 lives in 6 months

leila yazdani

Researches: Afghanistan is worst country for women

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Topic of women and their rights never truly become an issue

leila yazdani

Hasht-e Subh Daily: Taliban use women against women in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

Ariana News: Afghan Journalists criticize lack of access to information

nafiseh yazdani

Will Afghan refugees’ voices be heard in USA election 2024?

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.