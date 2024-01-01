Daesh attack in Afghanistan kills more than a dozen Shias

Shafaqna English- A attack by Daesh terrorists in central Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of several civilians, primarily targeting Shia Hazaras who had gathered to welcome pilgrims returning from Karbala.

The attack took place in the Karyudal area, located on the border between Daykundi and Ghor provinces on Thursday.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the group, killing at least 14 people and injuring four others, according to local sources. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attackers reportedly stopped a bus carrying the victims and, under the guise of taking photographs, opened fire on them.

The victims were residents of Daykundi province’s Sang Takht district, who had traveled to meet relatives returning from the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Sources: Tribune

