English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN report: Gaza economy shrinks to less than a sixth of its pre-war value

0

Shafaqna English- Gaza’s economy has shrunk to less than a sixth of its size after Israeli war on Gaza nearly a year ago, a UN report said.

The report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) described Gaza’s economy as “in ruins” more than 11 months after Israel launched a military campaign there that has reduced much of the Strip to rubble.

The UN trade body said the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule under Israeli occupation in the West Bank, is under “immense pressure” that is jeopardising its ability to function.

In addition to the economic slowdown caused by Israel’s war, falling international aid and revenue deductions and withholdings by Israel – which UNCTAD estimated at more than $1.4 billion since 2019 – are adding to the strain, it said.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza: Difficult night in Jabalia as Israel continues genocide

leila yazdani

Cairo: Arab ministerial meeting to discuss ways to end Israeli war on Gaza

leila yazdani

Borrell: EU fears West Bank becoming a new Gaza

leila yazdani

Massive Israeli strike on Gaza’s ‘humanitarian zone’

leila yazdani

Borrell at Rafah: EU ready to deploy ‘staff’ on Palestinian side to open border

leila yazdani

Gaza: Two hospitals to stop functioning within 48 hours due to lack of fuel

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.