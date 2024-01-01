Germany bans Islamic center in Fürstenwalde

Shafaqna English-Authorities in Germany banned an Islamic center in the town of Fürstenwalde, where far-right parties are gaining momentum, over alleged affiliations with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

In Germany, the Interior Ministry of Brandenburg, near Berlin, has banned the “Islamic Center Fürstenwalde al-Salam (IZF)” due to alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The Interior Minister, Michael Stübgen, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), explained that the center’s activities conflict with international understanding and constitutional order.

He emphasised the need to suppress the “embers of Islamist culture” likened to “the Stone Age.”

Search operations have been conducted at the centre in Fürstenwalde/Spree and in homes across Brandenburg and Berlin. The crackdown occurs amidst Germany’s intensifying efforts to combat ‘radical Islamism’ as described, just days before regional parliamentary elections in Brandenburg, where far-right parties are gaining momentum.

