What are the dangers of sodium hydroxide or soda ash?

Sodium hydroxide is a widely used chemical substance, which is also known by other names such as sodium hydroxide, baking soda, caustic soda, and caustic soda, and is used in various industries. Liquid sodium hydroxide with a purity of 30% to 50% is used in the production of baking soda. Due to the widespread use of soda ash, many people deal with this alkaline substance and any carelessness in using it brings many risks and complications.

Before buying sodium hydroxide, it is better to familiarize yourself with the dangers and harms of this substance in order to pay attention to compliance with safety protocols when using it. In this article, we are going to talk about the dangers of this substance.

Introducing the uses of sodium hydroxide and the importance of knowing the dangers of this substance before use

Sodium hydroxide and other chemicals such as sodium methoxide (sodium methylate) are used in various industries. The production of perak soda is used to remove the ink from recycled papers, decompose wood, make paper pulp and bleach it in the paper production industry, prepare food and canned goods in the food industry, and dye synthetic fibers in the textile industry.

Other uses of this substance include the production of medicine and disinfection and cleaning of equipment in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, forming glass and increasing its flexibility in the glass industry, removing heavy metals, and controlling water acidity in the water and wastewater treatment industry.

Other industries in which caustic soda is used are: paint production industry, adhesive industry, aluminum production industry, leather production, automobile production, cement production, mineral production, cellophane and synthetic silk production, vegetable oil production and refining, ceramic production. , production of petroleum products, etc.

Sodium hydroxide and sodium methoxide (sodium methylate) are also used as catalysts in chemical processes. Due to the chemical properties and reactivity of caustic soda, it is very important to follow safety protocols when using it.

Getting to know the dangers of sodium hydroxide and its harm to health

Among the most important dangers of this widely used chemical, the following can be mentioned:

Dangers of sodium hydroxide for eyes

If this substance comes into contact with human eyes, it will cause complications such as burns, blurred vision, pain, swelling, and redness of the eyes. Sometimes the complications caused by contact with sodium hydroxide are so severe that they lead to eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts. , sticking the eyelid to the cornea and losing vision.

The very corrosive nature of this substance causes it to seriously damage the sensitive tissues of the eye. To minimize the effects of caustic soda contact with the eyes, immediately flush the eyes with plenty of water to dilute the substance. A quick visit to an ophthalmologist is recommended after washing the eyes.

Dangers of sodium hydroxide for the lungs

The irritating property of caustic soda has caused the inhalation of the vapor of this substance to have harmful and dangerous effects on human lungs. Among the side effects caused by inhaling the vapor of Sood Perak, we can mention things such as irritation of the respiratory system, shortness of breath, cough, burning throat and chest tightness. People who work in sodium hydroxide production factories and related industries are more exposed to the dangers of this substance for the respiratory system and lungs.

Long-term inhalation of this substance causes severe inflammation of the lung tissue. Those who face respiratory problems and lung inflammation due to inhalation of caustic soda vapors should see a doctor as soon as possible and receive medical care to minimize the complications.

Dangers of sodium hydroxide for the skin

If sodium hydroxide comes into contact with human skin, it is associated with side effects such as redness, itching, skin burns, blisters, and pain. The wound caused by the contact of this substance with the skin and damage to its tissues will most likely remain on the skin. Sometimes the pain caused by a skin burn is not apparent for a few minutes and appears over time.

People with sensitive skin are more prone than others to risks such as irritant contact dermatitis and the integrity of their skin is compromised. If this chemical comes into contact with the skin, you should immediately wash it with enough water and see a doctor very quickly. Washing the skin with water and going to the doctor immediately plays a very effective role in reducing the symptoms caused by the contact of caustic soda with the skin.

Dangers of sodium hydroxide for the digestive system

Swallowing and eating caustic soda brings serious risks to the digestive system. If this substance is swallowed, in addition to burning the lips, tongue, throat, esophagus and stomach with other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, it is sometimes accompanied by perforation of the digestive system and may eventually lead to death.

What should be done to reduce the dangers of sodium hydroxide?

People who are working in the field of baking soda and sodium methylate, or people who intend to buy sodium hydroxide and use it in various industries, must follow all safety protocols to reduce the risks of this chemical. Among the most important safety protocols to reduce the risks of chemicals, the following can be mentioned:

Use of resistant gloves, apron, face shield and glasses

Wear rubber boots or chemical resistant shoes

Using a breathing mask equipped with suitable filters

Getting to know the methods of safe transportation of this substance

Using proper ventilation systems to reduce vapor and prevent inhalation of this substance

Installing eye wash stations and safety showers at the production site and using chemicals for decontamination

Immediately wash skin and eyes in case of contact with caustic soda

See a doctor quickly

Another thing to pay attention to that reduces the dangers of caustic soda is keeping this substance in a closed container in a dry, cool and well-ventilated place.