Christian Palestinian family in Bethlehem fighting to stop Israeli settlers from seizing land

Shafaqna English- Christian Palestinian family has been fighting for 12 years to stop Israeli settlers from seizing their land in Bethlehem’s Makhrour valley.

For 12 years, the Palestinian Kisiya family has been fighting to keep a plot of land belonging to them in the historically Christian village of al-Makhrour, located in the breathtaking mountainous town of Beit Jala near Bethlehem.

“We have both Palestinian and Israeli documents to prove our ownership of this land,” Alice Kisiya, daughter of the land owner and a prominent activist against illegal Israeli settlements, told The New Arab.

