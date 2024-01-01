Austrian Interior Ministry: Sharp rise in right-wing extremist crimes in Austria

Shafaqna English- There was a Sharp rise in right-wing extremist crimes in the first half of 2024, according to the Austrian Interior Ministry.

The details came in an answer to a parliamentary question by the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) that was addressed to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), public broadcaster ORF reported.

Karner said 556 offenses were registered in the first half of 2024. In 2023, there were 386 in the first half of that year.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

