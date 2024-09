Shafaqna English- Al-Aqiser Church, one of the oldest Christian landmarks in Iraq, is at risk of deterioration due to climate change, Iraq’s General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage said.

In a statement, the authority said it is collaborating with climatologist team to assess the impact of climatic shifts on Iraq’s historical sites, using Al-Aqiser Church as a model.

Sources: Shafaq News

