TTW: Boracay Launches Halal Tourism with Muslim-Friendly Beach

Shafaqna English- Boracay has opened a Muslim-friendly beach called Marhaba Boracay, part of an effort by the Philippine Department of Tourism to attract Muslim travelers, according to Travel and Tour World.

The beach is designed to meet the needs of Muslim tourists by offering Halal-certified services and prayer facilities. This initiative aims to boost tourism from Muslim-majority countries and promote inclusive travel.

It reflects a broader trend in global tourism, positioning Boracay as a top Muslim-friendly destination in Southeast Asia.

Source: Travel and Tour World

