English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsOther Religions

Pope: No steps taken for peace in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- On the flight back to Rome from Singapore, Pope Francis said that he don’t see steps being taken toward peace in Gaza.

Francis was speaking in a press conference with journalists after a demanding 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania. The pontiff  said that this is a defensive war, but sometimes I believe that it’s a war… too much, too much. I apologize for saying this, but I don’t see steps being taken toward peace.
He said he speaks on the phone with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza “every day” and “they tell me ugly things, difficult things”.
“Please, when you see the bodies of killed children, when you see that, under the presumption that some guerrillas are there, a school is bombed, this is ugly,” the 87-year-old pontiff said. “It is ugly.”
The pope spoke about a range of other issues during the 40-minute press conference. He criticized both former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies, and said U.S. Catholics would have to “choose the lesser evil” when they vote in November, without elaborating.

Source:Reuters

Related posts

Archbishop of Vienna calls for “fraternal rapprochement” with Islam

nafiseh yazdani

Pope: Literacy can unite people and foster mutual understanding

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Averting full-blown regional conflict in Middle East is urgent priority

nasibeh yazdani

Palestinian Photographer wins prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for coverage of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis calls for peace and care for creation

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis arrives in Papua New Guinea

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.