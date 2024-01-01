Pope: No steps taken for peace in Gaza

Shafaqna English- On the flight back to Rome from Singapore, Pope Francis said that he don’t see steps being taken toward peace in Gaza.

Francis was speaking in a press conference with journalists after a demanding 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania. The pontiff said that this is a defensive war, but sometimes I believe that it’s a war… too much, too much. I apologize for saying this, but I don’t see steps being taken toward peace.

He said he speaks on the phone with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza “every day” and “they tell me ugly things, difficult things”.

“Please, when you see the bodies of killed children, when you see that, under the presumption that some guerrillas are there, a school is bombed, this is ugly,” the 87-year-old pontiff said. “It is ugly.”

The pope spoke about a range of other issues during the 40-minute press conference. He criticized both former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies, and said U.S. Catholics would have to “choose the lesser evil” when they vote in November, without elaborating.

Source:Reuters