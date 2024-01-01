Shafaqna English- The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Sajjad (AS):

Imam Zain al-Abidin (AS), the fourth Imam of the Shia, in the second supplication of the book “Sahifa Sajjadiya,” which is also known as “`Sister of the Qur’an’, `Gospel of the Folk of the House’, and `Psalms of the Household of Muhammad’, elaborates extensively in 26 sections on the virtues of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the unrelenting efforts of Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH). This may be considered the longest description and supplication about him.

Imam Sajjad (AS) says: “Praise belongs to God who was kind to us through Muhammad, His Prophet (God bless him and his Household). to the exclusion of past communities and bygone generations,displaying thereby His power, which nothing can render incapable though it be great,and nothing can escape though it be subtle.”

“He has made us the final seal of all the nations He created, and made us witnesses against those who denied the truth. By His grace, He has increased us over those who were few.”

“O Allah, send blessings upon Muhammad, Your trustee for Your revelation, Your chosen one from Your creation, Your selected servant, the Imam of mercy, the leader of goodness, and the key to blessings.”

“Just as he devoted himself to Your command, and exposed his body to hardships in Your cause, and faced his relatives openly in his call to You, and fought for Your pleasure against his own family, and severed his ties with his kin for the revival of Your religion.”

“He distanced those nearest to him due to their denial, and drew close those farthest from him due to their acceptance. He maintained friendship with the most distant for Your sake, and enmity with the closest relatives for Your sake.”

“He exhausted himself in delivering Your message, and made great efforts in calling people to Your faith, and occupied himself with advising the followers of Your call.”

“He emigrated to foreign lands, and to places far from his homeland, and from his residence, and from his birthplace, and from his place of comfort, for the purpose of strengthening Your religion and seeking help against the disbelievers.”

“Until the aims he had for his enemies were fulfilled, and what he had planned for Your allies was completed. He then approached them, seeking Your help, and seeking strength from Your support against his weaknesses.”

“He confronted them in the heart of their lands, and attacked them in the midst of their settlements, until Your command became evident and Your word prevailed, even though the polytheists disliked it.”

“O Allah, elevate him to the highest degree in Your paradise due to his arduous efforts for You, until no angel close to You nor any prophet sent can match his status, rank, or worth.”

“Make known to him among his pure family and his believing community the best of intercession beyond what You have promised him.”

“O You who fulfill promises, O You who are true to Your word, O You who transform bad deeds into multiple good deeds, truly You are the possessor of immense grace.”

