English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEDITOR'S CHOICEFeaturedOther NewsProphet MuhammadReligious ArticlesShia StudiesWho are the Shia?

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS)

0

Shafaqna English- Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) has stated about the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him): “Indeed, the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) was the most beautiful among people in reciting the Quran.”

Imam Baqir (AS) narrates: “The Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) said, ‘There are five things I will not abandon until my death: eating on the ground with slaves, riding a donkey with no saddle, milking a goat with my own hands, wearing woolen garments, and greeting children so that it becomes a tradition after me.'”

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna. 

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Global campaign “Love for the Prophet” kicks off

nafiseh yazdani

Egypt: Christian pastor distributed free sweets on occasion of birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

nafiseh yazdani

Erdogan calls for peace worldwide on occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

leila yazdani

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) From the Perspective of Imam Sajjad (AS)

faati

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in View of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS)

parniani

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in View of Imam Hassan (AS)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.