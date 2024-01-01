Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS)

Shafaqna English- Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) has stated about the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him): “Indeed, the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) was the most beautiful among people in reciting the Quran.”

Imam Baqir (AS) narrates: “The Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) said, ‘There are five things I will not abandon until my death: eating on the ground with slaves, riding a donkey with no saddle, milking a goat with my own hands, wearing woolen garments, and greeting children so that it becomes a tradition after me.'”

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

