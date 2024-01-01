Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Ja’far Sadiq (AS)

Shafaqna English- Imam Ja’far Sadiq (AS) delivered a sermon in which he highlighted the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

“God’s forbearance, dignity, and kindness led Him to choose His most beloved and honorable Prophet, Muhammad ibn Abdullah (Peace Be Upon Him), despite the grave sins and vile actions of the people. Muhammad (PBUH) was born in the sanctuary of honor and resided in a noble lineage. His lineage was not tainted, and his attributes were described by scholars and reflected upon by the wise. He was unmatched in purity, unique in his Hashimi descent, and unparalleled among the people of Mecca. Modesty was his trait and generosity his nature, imbued with the dignity and morals of Prophethood. His characteristics were stamped with the attributes of the mission of Prophethood until divine destiny and decree brought his life to an end and fulfilled the will of his Lord. Every nation was given glad tidings of his coming. From generation to generation, from Adam (Peace Be Upon Him) to his honorable father Abdullah, every father passed him to the next. His lineage was not tainted by impurity, nor was his birth affected by unlawful marriage. His birth occurred in the finest tribe, the most honorable descendant, the most respected clan (Banu Hashim), and the safest womb (Aminah bint Wahb) and the most trustworthy. God chose, approved, and selected him, granting him the keys to knowledge and the springs of wisdom. He was sent as a mercy to the servants and a spring for the world. God revealed a book to him that contains the explanation and clarification of everything, written in the Arabic language, without deviation, so that people may become pious. He made its teachings clear to the people, elucidated his religion, defined obligations, set limits for people, and made matters clear and known. The Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) guided the people toward salvation and signs of divine guidance. He conveyed his mission, made his mission clear, fulfilled the heavy burdens of Prophethood, remained patient for his Lord, and struggled in His cause. With the plans and motivations he established for the people and the markers he erected, he cared for his nation, called them to salvation and success, encouraged them to remember God, and guided them to the path of righteousness so they would not go astray after him. He was compassionate and kind to his people.”

Additionally, Al-Mu’mar ibn Rashid reports: I heard Imam Sadiq (AS) say that a Jewish man approached the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) and closely examined him. The Prophet (PBUH) asked, “O Jew, what do you want?” The Jew said, “Are you superior to Moses ibn Imran, the Prophet with whom God spoke, to whom He revealed the Torah and the Gospel, who split the sea with his staff, and who was shaded by clouds?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied: “It is not proper for a servant to praise himself, but in response, I will say that when Adam (PBUH) wanted to repent for his sin, he said, ‘O Allah, I ask You by the right of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad to forgive me.’ Allah accepted his repentance. When Noah (PBUH) feared drowning, he said, ‘O Allah, I ask You by the right of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad to save me from drowning.’ Allah saved him. When Abraham (PBUH) was in the fire, he said, ‘O Allah, I ask You by the right of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad to save me from the fire.’ Allah made the fire cool and safe for him. When Moses (Peace Be Upon Him) threw his staff and felt fear, he said, ‘O Allah, I ask You by the right of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad to grant me security.’ Allah said, ‘Do not fear, you are the superior one.’ O Jew, if Moses (Peace Be Upon Him) were present today and met me and did not believe in me and my Prophethood, his faith and Prophethood would be of no benefit to him. O Jew, from my descendants will come a figure named Mahdi (Peace Be Upon Him) whose emergence will be accompanied by Jesus son of Mary, who will descend to support him and pray behind him.”

Imam Sadiq (AS) also spoke about the practices of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him): “The Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) used to praise Allah three hundred and sixty times each day.”

He also said: “The Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) would often sit facing the Qibla.” In another narration, he said: “He (Peace Be Upon Him) used to use a miswak every time he got up from sleep.”

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

www.shafaqna.com