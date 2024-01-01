English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 13 September 2024

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians performed Friday Prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Jerusalem despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens. Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier on Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr Prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

