Gaza: Tent on rubble has become refuge for students who deprived of school

Shafaqna English- Inside the modest tent, the voices of children in Gaza rise with letters of the Arabic language and songs that fill the place, surely louder than the buzzing of planes and the sound of explosions that shake the area from time to time.

On the ruins of her home in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, twenty-something Israa Abu Mustafa set up an educational tent to teach and entertain students amid the ongoing Israeli genocide for the past 11 months.

Israa’s initiative arose from the loss of an entire academic year for students and the start of a new school year without any hope of its end in sight. She says, “I launched my initiative, despite my prior knowledge of the immense challenges, limited resources, and scarcity of means. However, we Palestinians do not know what is difficult or impossible; all we know is that we are the owners of the land and of determination.”

The Palestinian teacher talks about the psychological pressures faced by children and mentions that she has organized recreational activities and educational lessons to ensure the continuation of education and to prevent children from becoming prey to the raging fires of war.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

