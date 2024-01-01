Egypt: Heritage preservation, enhanced cultural tourism in historic Cairo

Shafaqna English-

On a bright morning in Cairo, a young boy named Mohamed stands proudly beside the grand southern gateway of Historic Cairo.

“I’m thrilled that tourists and important figures are finally visiting our area,” Mohamed says, his voice filled with wonder and growing pride. As a young guardian of history, he beams with enthusiasm for the reopening and preservation of ancient sites. He hopes this renewed interest will inspire both locals and international visitors to explore, learn about, and appreciate the wonders of his neighbourhood.

Historic Cairo, a UNESCO World Heritage site established in the 10th century, is renowned for its Islamic architecture, which vividly reflects its rich past. Among its treasures are centuries-old mosques, madrasas for learning, hammams for public bathing, palaces, lively wekalas, charming sabils, and markets that have endured for centuries. These attractions captivate both travelers and historians.

