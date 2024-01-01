Iran: Imam Mosque in Isfahan

Shafaqna English- Imam Mosque in Isfahan is one of the most important buildings of the Safavid era, which was formerly known as Shah Mosque, the New Royal Mosque, and Jame’ Abbasi. This building is considered one of the greatest architectural, tile work, and carpentry masterpieces of the 11th century. The traditional forms, religious concepts, patterns, architectural elements, and decorations have made this mosque into one of the greatest buildings in the world.

This mosque is located in the southern part of Naqsh-e Jahan Square. According to historical sources, the construction of the mosque began in April 1611 AD by the order of Shah Abbas and was completed during the reign of Safi (1629-1642 AD).

Decoration

The decorations of this mosque are made of seven-colored tiles. In the southwest part of the mosque where there is a Islamic seminary or madrasa, is a simple stone block is shaped to represent the true noon of Isfahan in four seasons, which was done by the renowned scholar and mathematician Sheikh Bahai during the reign of Shah Abbas.

A decorative inscription with the word “Wahab” is beautifully carved in the Nastaliq script script at the entrance of the mosque.

Inscription

The inscription on the entrance of the mosque, written in Nastaliq script by Ali Reza Abbasi, and reveals that Shah Abbas built the mosque with his own money and dedicated the reward to the spirit of his great grandfather, Shah Tahmasp.

At the entrance of the mosque, there are three stone platforms that have been created during the wars that Shah Abbas had during that time.

Features

Imam Mosque in Isfahan is a four-sided mosque with dimensions of 100 by 130 meters, featuring a large courtyard in the center surrounded by porches. The south porch of the mosque has two tall minarets, each standing at a height of 48 meters. The porch also features a large dome.

On both sides of the sanctuary, there are eight smaller domed chambers, divided into eight sections by arched openings, and separated by massive piers.

One of the wonders of this mosque is the echo in the center of the south dome. If you stand in the center and speak, your voice will resonate throughout the entire mosque. In the past, this feature was used for calling the adhan (Islamic call to prayer).

The east and west verandas of the mosque are vaulted and rectangular, unlike the usual form of Iranian mosques, likely inspired by the plan of the Jameh Mosque in Samarkand.

The most significant aspect and beauty of Imam Mosque in Isfahan are the marble slabs that cover all the exterior façades and interior surfaces from the top of the vaults. This is definately a must visit Ismalic place in Isfahan, Iran.

