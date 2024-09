Shafaqna English- The 25th edition of the Baghdad International Book Fair opened its doors on September 12, 2024, under the theme “From Iraq, the first letter to the world was written.”

With over 350 publishing houses from across Iraq, the Arab world, and international publishers in attendance, the fair is set to become a hub of literary and cultural engagement over the next 10 days.

Sources: Iraqi News

