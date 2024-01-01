Global reactions to recent armed attack on Shias in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Last Thursday’s armed attack on Shias in the area between the provinces of Daikundi and Ghor has sparked global reactions.

Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated that António Guterres, while condemning this attack, has emphasized the call for the protection of civilians.

Dujarric added: “I want to tell you that the Secretary-General condemns yesterday’s heinous attack on members of the Shia Hazara community that took place in the central region of Afghanistan. Mr. [António] Guterres conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those who were injured. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to protect civilians at all times.”

A statement from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), reads: “UNAMA condemns yesterday’s attack in central Afghanistan which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries to members of the Shia community. We express our condolences to the families of those killed and call for an investigation to hold those responsible to account.”

The US Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, and the Embassy of Japan in Kabul have also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and have called for an end to such attacks.

Sources: ToloNews

