The future of the Gaza Students

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 10,490 students from both schools and universities, with an additional 16,700 injured. Tragically, over 500 teachers and university educators have also been killed. The human toll continues to rise as airstrikes target schools and homes. On August 10, an Israeli airstrike on a school during morning prayer killed more than 100 people and left dozens wounded, leaving the school and surrounding homes in ruins.

The economic hardships in Gaza further compound the crisis for students. With families struggling for survival, many students are forced to abandon their education and work to support their households. Limited access to quality education, insufficient funding for schools, and shortages of textbooks, stationery, and technology create insurmountable barriers to learning. As students contend with hunger and a lack of basic necessities, the educational sector suffers immensely, and the already devastated infrastructure will take significant time and resources to rebuild. The scarcity of essential supplies like medicine and bandages worsens the situation for students injured in the conflict.

Psychologically, the impact on Gaza’s students is profound and long-lasting. Constant exposure to violence, poverty, and uncertainty breeds anxiety, depression, and fear. Many students find it difficult to attend school, unsure if they are safe from the next attack. The trauma from witnessing or experiencing violence hinders their emotional well-being, cognitive functions, and ability to focus in class. Grief over lost loved ones, coupled with the daily fear of further violence, leaves students struggling with emotional and behavioral challenges. Social isolation and feelings of shame or guilt further compound their suffering.

The United Nations has acknowledged the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting the high civilian death toll—especially among women and children—along with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. The UN has called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and take steps to alleviate further human suffering. The goal is to prevent the deprivation of education and ensure psychological support for affected students.

Despite these dire circumstances, several organizations are working tirelessly to protect and support Gaza’s students. UNRWA, UNICEF, and Save the Children are providing critical educational resources, such as textbooks, stationery, and technology, while offering psychological counseling and social services. Local initiatives like the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme help students and families cope with the emotional fallout of the conflict. Additionally, international aid from countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia, Egypt, Jordan, and various European nations is providing financial assistance, educational infrastructure, scholarships, and vocational training to support the rebuilding of Gaza’s educational system.

Israel’s repeated attacks on schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure are in violation of international humanitarian law. These laws, designed to protect civilians and regulate the conduct of war, strictly prohibit the targeting of non-combatants and civilian objects. The international community has a duty to enforce these principles to limit the devastating impact of war on civilians, especially children, and ensure respect for human dignity.

The UN’s continued recognition of the crisis in Gaza, along with the efforts of international and local organizations, brings some hope to the students of Gaza. However, much more needs to be done to safeguard their education, restore their psychological well-being, and ensure they have a future beyond the conflict.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article