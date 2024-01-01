English
WHO chief hails ‘massive success’ of polio vaccination campaign

Shafaqna English- The WHO chief has hailed the success of the first phase of a giant polio vaccination campaign in Gaza after more than 560,000 children received a first dose.

“This is a massive success amidst a tragic daily reality of life across the Gaza Strip,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.

Disease has spread with Gaza lying in ruins and the majority of its 2.4 million residents forced to flee their homes due to Israel’s military assault — often taking refuge in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

