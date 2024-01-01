UN ‘proposes return of Syrian refugees’ from Lebanon despite concerns among rights groups

Shafaqna English- UN plan for 30,000 Syrian refugees to be repatriated from Lebanon is set to be finalised within weeks.

Despite grave concerns among rights groups, the UN called the latest move a “positive shift”.

The latest announcement comes after EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen visited Lebanon on May 2 to announce a substantial aid package worth one billion euros.

This move was interpreted by many in Lebanon as an effort to incentivise the country to manage its refugee crisis by maintaining Syrian refugees within its borders and curbing illegal migration to Europe.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com