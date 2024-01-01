Gaza Government: 74% of displaced Palestinians’ tents unfit for use

Shafaqna English- The Gaza Government Media Office has issued a humanitarian call urging the international community to allow the entry of tents and aid into Gaza ahead of winter.

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued an urgent humanitarian call on September 14 urging the protection of the two million displaced Palestinians in Gaza ahead of winter.

In a statement, the Media Office revealed that 543 displacement centers exist in Gaza due to the war and the Israeli crime of forced displacement, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Government field assessments estimated, however, that 74% of the displaced Palestinians’ tents have become unsuitable for use, further clarifying that 100,000 of the 135,000 tents need to be replaced due to complete damage.

“These tents are made of wood, nylon, and fabric, which have worn out due to the heat of the sun and weather conditions in Gaza. They are no longer usable, especially after 11 continuous months of displacement, leading to these inhumane conditions,” the statement read.

