Erdogan calls for peace worldwide on occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses hope that birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brings peace and blessings not only to Muslims but to all of humanity.

“On this special occasion marking the Prophet’s birth, I pay tribute to our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), our guide and leader, with profound reverence and respect,” he wrote on social media. “I pray that the night of Mevlit brings goodness and blessings to both Muslims and the entire world.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

