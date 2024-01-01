UN: War across Sudan created world’s largest displacement crisis

Shafaqna English- The United Nations said that the war across much of Sudan has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with millions uprooted.

Heavy fighting on Saturday shook a Sudanese city besieged by paramilitaries, witnesses told AFP, as US researchers reported unprecedented and escalating combat in the North Darfur state capital.

Al-Fashir is one of five state capitals in Sudan’s western Darfur region and the only one not in the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been battling the regular army since April 2023.

Sources: New Arab

