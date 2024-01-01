English
Egypt: Christian pastor distributed free sweets on occasion of birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- A Christian pastor in Egypt distributed free sweets among people on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Egyptian pastor Yuanis Adib handing out sweets on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Yuanis Adib, a Coptic Christian pastor, said he sought to promote solidarity and friendship between the country’s Christians and Muslims, Ad-Dustur website reported.

He handed out sweets among people, especially construction workers and dustmen in the city of Hurghada in the Red Sea Governorate of Egypt.

He said Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is an auspicious occasion and an opportunity for Egyptian Christians to participate in their Muslim brothers’ celebrations.

Sources: IQNA

Leave a Comment

