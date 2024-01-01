Global campaign “Love for the Prophet” kicks off

English
Shafaqna English- The international campaign “Love for the Prophet” has been launched globally, aimed at promoting a culture of kindness and love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

As Unity Week began, the global “Love for the Prophet” campaign has taken off, with people around the world sharing their acts of kindness and expressing their love for the Prophet Muhammad on social media.

In this global campaign, people from all over the world demonstrate their love for and devotion to the Prophet of Mercy by performing acts of kindness and good deeds. Participants share their charitable actions and the motivations behind them on social media.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

