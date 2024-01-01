Pope Francis renews calls for peace

Shafaqna English- Following the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis prays appeals once again for peace throughout the world.
Pope Francis said that “Let us not forget the wars that stain the world with blood”, mentioning in particular Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Middle East.”
The Pope lamented “so many innocent victims… the mothers who have lost children in wars… so many innocent lives cut short”
In a heartfelt appeal, the Pope said, “Let the conflict in Palestine cease! End the violence! End the hatred!” He went on to call for hostages to be released, for negotiations to continue, and for peace solutions to be found”.
Source:Vatican News