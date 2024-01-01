English
UN: Taliban suspended polio vaccination campaigns

Shafaqna English- The Taliban in Afghanistan has suspended polio vaccination campaigns according to United Nations.

News of the suspension was relayed to UN agencies on Monday right before the September immunisation campaign was due to start.

No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban administration was immediately available for comment.

Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralysing disease has never been stopped.

The WHO has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year, all but two in the south of the country. That’s up from six cases in 2023.

Source:TRT WORLD
www.shafaqna.com

