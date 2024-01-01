English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessFeatured 2Other News

Bernama: Halal Park Cambodia to Boost Global Halal Market with Advanced Technology

0

Shafaqna English- The Halal Park Cambodia was launched with the aim of harnessing into the growing global halal market by creating a halal supply chain for local SMEs and attracting international investments, according to Bernama.

The park will use technologies like AI and blockchain to ensure halal standards. Supported by Cambodia’s government.

The project includes tax incentives and aims to promote halal products locally and globally, following the model of ASEAN leaders like Malaysia and Indonesia.

Source: Bernama

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Philippines: Halal Tourism With Muslim-Friendly Beach

parniani

China Provides Muslim Malaysian Tourists With Halal-Friendly Xinjiang Travel Packages

parniani

First Halal School Lunches Introduced in Two East Japan Towns

parniani

Malaysia-China Partnership to Boost Global Halal Market Potential

parniani

Global Effort To Boost Travel Through Halal Tourism

parniani

Food Navigator: Europe’s Booming Halal Food and Drink Sales Opportunity

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.