Bernama: Halal Park Cambodia to Boost Global Halal Market with Advanced Technology

Shafaqna English- The Halal Park Cambodia was launched with the aim of harnessing into the growing global halal market by creating a halal supply chain for local SMEs and attracting international investments, according to Bernama.

The park will use technologies like AI and blockchain to ensure halal standards. Supported by Cambodia’s government.

The project includes tax incentives and aims to promote halal products locally and globally, following the model of ASEAN leaders like Malaysia and Indonesia.

Source: Bernama

