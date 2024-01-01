The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Leather Products”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Leather Products”.
Question: If I pray with a leather belt or a wallet made from leather of a mayta and realize it during the salat or after finishing it but before the end of its time span or after the ending of its time span-what would become of that prayer?
In the second case [of very low probability], if he was ignorant [of this rule] and realized during prayer, he should take it off immediately and his prayer would be valid. The same rule would apply if he forgot [that he had the wallet or the belt on him] and remembered during prayer, provided that his forgetfulness was not a result of carelessness and indifference. In other cases, he will have to repeat prayer within the allocated time period or Qadha as a matter of obligatory precaution.
Related Fatwa
Question 1: One of the famous trousers these days is the one known as jeans. It is made in non-Muslim countries. It has a piece of leather used as a label. It is not known whether the leather is that of an animal slaughtered Islamically or non-Islamically-is it permissible to say salat with these trousers?
Question 2: Clothing products in the West are made in many countries (China, India, etc…) and many leather products do not specify what kind of leather it is. In this case, what is the ruling on wearing such products?
Question 3: What is your ruling on buying and using leather products in non-Muslim countries?
Question 4: We Muslims in Europe buy shoes, belts and other clothing items made of leather which may come from animals killed in non-Islamic way. At times such items are imported from Muslim countries or obtained from Muslim abattoirs here (since there are a few Muslim abattoirs in the U.K. for example). Can we consider such leather to be pure (tãhir) in the probability that it might have been imported from Muslim countries or obtained from abattoirs adopting Islamic way of slaughtering, even if such a probability is very weak?
