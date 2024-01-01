English
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Ridha (AS)

Shafaqna English- Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS) narrates from his esteemed forefathers:

“The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) was dignified and illustrious… He spoke in a concise and comprehensive manner, with no excess or deficiency. He was gentle, neither harsh nor demeaning. He valued blessings greatly, even if they were small, and did not criticize any part of them. He neither spoke ill of food nor praised it excessively. The world and its affairs did not anger him. When a right was violated, he did not take any one’s status into account, and nothing would calm his anger until justice was established.”

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna. 

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

